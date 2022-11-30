Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch TUN vs FRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Defending champion France has not won all three of their World Cup group matches since claiming their first title in 1998. Tunisia hasn’t even won three matches in their World Cup history, but the team needs to beat France on Wednesday (November 30) to have any chance of advancing to the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 in Qatar. And Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri is feeling the pressure

“I’m not in Jalel’s position,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “But they will go for broke.”

Kadri said before the tournament it was his “personal mission” to advance past the group stage and hinted he would quit otherwise. “Let’s wait for the result of the match and we’ll see. Hopefully I’ll be able to answer your question after the match," Kadri said when asked Tuesday if he'll resign if Tunisia gets eliminated. “We are still alive and we are still present."

The French are looking to match the 1998 team captained by Deschamps. But with Les Bleus already qualified, they only need a draw to guarantee first place in Group D so Deschamps has the luxury of resting key players. “There will be changes," he said. "Everyone’s ready to play."

He was evasive when asked if the prolific Kylian Mbappé insisted on playing or accepts he needs a breather. “Physically he’s fine," Deschamps said. "Kylian doesn’t have a big ego. He’s important for us and makes the difference. But he’s always accepted what the team needs.”

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Tunisia vs France Predicted 11

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Kingsley Coman, Eduardo Camavinga, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram.

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Mohamed Dräger, Ellyes Skhiri, Aïssa Laïdouni, Ali Abdi, Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni; Issam Jebali.