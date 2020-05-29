Two Fulham FC players test positive for coronavirus COVID-19

English Football League Championship club Fulham FC has confirmed that two of its players are tested positive for coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement, Fulham FC said that they recently conducted second round of league-wide COVID-19 testing on players and staff members and two of them came back with positive results.

"After the second round of league-wide testing for COVID-19 completed by Fulham FC players and staff this week at the Club’s training facility, we can confirm that two players have tested positive for Coronavirus," Fulham FC said in an official statement.

The two players who have been diagnosed with the novel virus are now under self-isolation in line with league and goverment guidance.

"Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance," the statement added.

The English Football Championship League is likely to make a possible restart to the campaign on either June 19 or on June 26.

Earlier, English Premier League (EPL) confirmed that four more people from three different clubs were tested positive for coronavirus, thus taking the total cases to 12.

The pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 2,69,000 people in United Kingdom and claimed the lives of more than 37,800 persons globally.