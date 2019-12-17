U-17 football: India eves beat Thailand to reach final

Mumbai: India U-17 women's team beat Thailand 1-0 in their second match of the U-17 Women's Football Tournament at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Tuesday.

The injury-time goal by Thounaojam Kritina sent India into the final of the tournament, where they will face Sweden at the same venue on Thursday.

India started off with a good tempo, with the likes of Astam Oraon and Thokchom Martina dominating the proceedings from the middle of the park. The trio of Lynda Kom, Sunita Munda and Sumati Kumari caused a lot of problems for the Thailand defence, making darting runs into the spaces. However, the chances could not be capitalised upon.

Soon Thailand started to grow in the game and dominated possession. However, defenders Shilky Devi and Jyoti Kumari were up to the task, thwarting the dangerous chances created by the away side.

The two sides came out with more fervour after the change of ends and Thailand soon had the best chance so far when Janista Jinantuya was released through on goal. However, Indian custodian Manju came off her line and stuck her hand out to palm away a shot from close range.

Substitute Kritina Devi stole the show in the end, as her long-ranger was fumbled on the line by Thailand keeper Pawarisa Homyamyen, as India got the lead in added time.