Russia-Ukraine war

UEFA allows registration of two additional players due to Russia-Ukraine war

Temporary rules addressing the exceptional situation deriving from the war in Ukraine will allow clubs to register a maximum of two new eligible players for the remaining matches in current UEFA club competitions.

UEFA allows registration of two additional players due to Russia-Ukraine war
File image (Source: Twitter)

The UEFA Executive Committee on Monday decided that European clubs can register two more players - signed from Russian or Ukrainian clubs - to their squads for UEFA competitions. UEFA Executive Committee decided to amend the regulations of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, 2021/22 UEFA Europa League and 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, and to allow clubs to register a maximum of two new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competitions by April 1, 2022 (24:00 CET) at the latest.

Furthermore, the UEFA Executive Committee approved similar amendments to the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League regulations, to allow clubs to register a maximum of two new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition by April 7 2022 (24:00 CET) at the latest, in line with the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfers of Players.

As a result of the uncertainty surrounding the escalating military conflict in Ukraine, which caused a massive and distressing humanitarian crisis, the Bureau of the FIFA Council had decided on March 7 and 16, 2022, in coordination and consultation with UEFA and other stakeholders, to amend the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfers of Players (RSTP) in order to provide legal certainty and clarity on a number of matters and to cater for the consequences of the crisis on players.

In this respect, the new temporary Annex 7 to the FIFA RSTP has been introduced, entitled "Temporary rules addressing the exceptional situation deriving from the war in Ukraine", which includes provisions related to the suspension of contracts between players/coaches and clubs, which are affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) and the Football Union of Russia (FUR).

Most notably, the new provisions, amongst others, allow players in question to play for another club until 30 June 2022. In this regard, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to include a provision permitting clubs to register a maximum of two additional players, which were previously registered with a club affiliated to the UAF or the FUR and whose contracts have been suspended in accordance with Annex 7 of the FIFA RSTP.

To be eligible to participate in the above mentioned UEFA competitions, any such new player shall, among others, be duly registered with the national association as playing for the club concerned in accordance with the associations' own rules and those of FIFA.

