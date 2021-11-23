UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Juventus, When and Where to watch, Probable XI, Injury updates, Teams news, Live Streaming

Defending Champions Chelsea will host Italian side Juventus on Wednesday (November 24) at Stamford Bridge in their midweek Uefa Champions League fixture. Juventus have already qualified for the knockout stage and will look to top the group stage with a win whereas Chelsea needs to win or draw this fixture to qualify.
Chelsea are on a nine games unbeaten run, last weekend they defeated Premier League side Leichester 3-0 comfortably. However, the last team that defeated Chelsea was Juventus when the two sides met in September Turin, Italy (Juventus Home).
UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 Chelsea vs Juventus: Injury updates, Team News
CHELSEA
First choice midfielder Mateo Kovacic is out with a hamstring injury along with that strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are also unlikely to make an appearance for Thomas Tuchel.
Lukaku suffered an ankle injury during the International break with Belgium and Timo Werner has a thigh injury which he got during Chelsea's last Champions League fixture against Swedish side Malmo.
JUVENTUS
Attackers Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi are not available for their boss Max Allegri due to respective injuries they have suffered during the international break. Captain and main defender Giorgio Chellini is doubtful for the fixture and midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also out with an injury.
Match Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, England
Where to Watch: Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD
Live Stream: SonyLIV app
Probable XI Chelsea
Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy
Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Reece James
Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount
Attackers: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic
Probable XI Juventus
Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny
Defender: Mathhijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Danilo
Midfielder: Weston Mckennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado
Attackers: Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean