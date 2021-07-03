हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro Cup

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Check the complete live streaming and live telecast details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark.  

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels
File image (Source: Twitter)

In the highly-awaited quarterfinal battle of Euro 2020, Czech Republic will take on Denmark at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The Euro 2020 CZR vs DEN match will start at 9:30 PM IST – July 3. Denmark have emerged as one of the dark horses to win the tournament and have excelled at Euro 2020. The Danes destroyed Wales in their previous game and will be intent on achieving a similar result in this fixture. Czech Republic, on the other hand, have also pulled off some impressive results and stunned the Netherlands on their way to the quarterfinals.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark will be played on Saturday (July 3).

 

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark will start at 9:30 pm as per IST.

 

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.

 

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Euro CupEuro 2020Czech RepublicDenmark
Next
Story

Copa America: Lucas Paqueta's goal helps 10-man Brazil defeat Chile to enter semifinals - WATCH

Must Watch

PT7M36S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day