UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

In the highly-awaited quarterfinal battle of Euro 2020, Czech Republic will take on Denmark at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The Euro 2020 CZR vs DEN match will start at 9:30 PM IST – July 3. Denmark have emerged as one of the dark horses to win the tournament and have excelled at Euro 2020. The Danes destroyed Wales in their previous game and will be intent on achieving a similar result in this fixture. Czech Republic, on the other hand, have also pulled off some impressive results and stunned the Netherlands on their way to the quarterfinals.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark will be played on Saturday (July 3).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark will start at 9:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.