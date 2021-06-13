UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Croatia Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

England would be playing their tournament opener on Sunday against Croatia at the Wembley Stadium, London. For Gareth Southgate and the Three Lions, it would be an opportunity to avenge the 2018 World Cup loss against the same side. At home, England would look to get off to a winning start.

In Group D, England is being tipped as the favourites to go the distance. While it is expected that all Croatia players would be available for selection, England may miss the services of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia:



When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia will be played on June 13.



What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia will start at 06:30 PM as per IST.



Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia will be played at Wembley Stadium, London.



Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I live-stream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia?

The live-streaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

Full Squads

England: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Ben Chilwell, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga, Borna Barisic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko, Mateo Kovacic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec, Josip Brekalo, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Budimir, Ante Rebic