UEFA Euro 2020, Finland vs Russia Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Finland fans are hoping to secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages as they prepare to face Russia in St Petersburg on Wednesday (June 16) following an emotional start to the tournament. Finland’s 1-0 victory over Denmark on Saturday in their first game at the finals of a major tournament was overshadowed by the collapse of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen during the match due to a heart attack.

“It was a day full of emotions,” Marko Karvinen, chairman on the Finland national team`s fan club, told news agency Reuters. “We were in high spirits in the morning and I even shed a few tears of happiness as we marched to the stadium. But with the situation with Eriksen, those tears turned to ones of sadness.”

Karvinen, who has attended some 50 away games since the 2009 European Under-21 Championships in Sweden, said it was an ‘unreal’ situation that tempered some of the joy from the win. Some 1,000 Finns are travelling to Russia for the group stage, with around 10 buses arranged by the fan club departing on Tuesday alone.

However, the worsening COVID-19 situation in St Petersburg, where restrictions to contain the pandemic were tightened on Monday, has caused many to reconsider their travel plans.

To make the fans’ dream come true, Finland’s defence will have to work hard on Wednesday as Russia bid to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Belgium.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia:

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia will be played on Wednesday (June 16).

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia will start at 6:30pm as per IST.

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, Russia.

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.