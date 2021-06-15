UEFA Euro 2020, France vs Germany Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Germany on Monday (June 14) refused to accept the underdogs tag in their Euro 2020 Group F opener against world champions France on Tuesday (June 15), saying they were out to win the game and pay back fans for a disappointing World Cup campaign three years ago. The Germans will play their group matches in Munich and captain Manuel Neuer said their shock 2018 World Cup first-round exit meant they had to make amends in front of a 14,000 home crowd.

“It is very important to start with a successful result,” goalkeeper Neuer told a virtual news conference. “We know we owe the fans something after the last tournament. We hope to excite them with the way we will play and we need their support.”

With 2014 world champions Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels back in the squad after more than two years, Germany are going into the tournament with a largely untested team after an overhaul in 2019 was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and a string of bad results. The three-times European champions are not among the title favourites this time, unlike France.

“We know France have been successful in the past years," Neuer said. “But we are still a very good team, uncomfortable to play against. We have respect for them but we don`t see ourselves as the underdogs. We want to win the game here in Munich,” he said.

Germany coach Joachim Loew, in his final tournament before stepping down after 15 years in charge, is set to include Leon Goretzka in his squad, with the midfielder having recovered from injury and having trained several times with the team.

Germany also play European champions Portugal before taking on Hungary in their last group game.

