UEFA Euro 2020: Google dedicates doodle to Europe's football carnival

Google on Friday (June 11) dedicated its doodle to Euro 2020, a continental football tournament, which is all set to kick-off from June 12 midnight as per Indian timings. The popular footballing event is taking place after a delay by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 24 nations, splitted into six different groups, are taking part in EURO 2020. Turkey will take on Italy in the opener at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

The tournament is a month-long event and will conclude on July 12 with the summit clash taking place at England's Wembley Stadium.

For the first time in the tournament's 60-year-old history, EURO 2020 will take place in 11 different cities across the continent.

The format for EURO 2020 is more or less similar to the previous editions. Top two teams from each groups will advance to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers. After which the knockout phase of the tournament begins.

UEFA Euro 2020 | Complete fixture, venues, match timings ist, tv channels, live streaming details

The Euro 2020 will telecast LIVE on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and their corresponding HD channels in India.

The LIVE streaming of EURO 2020 will be available on SonyLiv app and the website.