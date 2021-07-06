UEFA Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Spain coach Luis Enrique believes Tuesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy could hinge on who dominates possession. Spain broke a tournament record for possession in their opening game against Sweden but had little to show for it as the game finished 0-0. However, he said his team, rather like this new-look Italy side that have captured neutrals` hearts, were most comfortable with the ball at their feet.

“That’s one of the first questions to settle. We are leaders in ball possession but they can also make use of it and enjoy the ball, that`ll be the first battle we need to conquer,” Luis Enrique told a news conference on Monday. “They can adapt to not having the ball, they’ve done that in the tournament in certain stages but they’re more comfortable with the ball and stronger with it.”

Italy has played a big role in Luis Enrique’s career as he got his first major coaching job with AS Roma a decade ago before going on to take charge of Celta Vigo, Barcelona and the Spanish national side. He has vivid memories of facing Italy as a player too, in particular when Mauro Tassotti broke his nose in a 1994 World Cup quarter-final defeat with a flying elbow which went unpunished on the day, although led to the striker being served an eight-game ban.

Forward Pablo Sarabia is Spain’s only absentee while Italy are likely to bring in Emerson at left back for Leonardo Spinazzola, who tore his Achilles tendon in the quarter-final win over Belgium. There will be few Italian or Spanish supporters at the match at Wembley due to England’s COVID-19 restrictions on visitors.

Luis Enrique conceded it would be ‘strange’ to have so few fans from the two teams in the crowd but said he would not ‘waste energy on things I can’t control’.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain?

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain will be played on Tuesday (July 6).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain will start at 12:30am as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.