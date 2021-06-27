UEFA Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Czech Republic LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

Netherlands will have their eyes on a quarterfinal spot when they take on the Czech Republic in the round of 16 on Sunday at Puskás Aréna in Hungary. Having won all their three matches in the group stages the Dutch side will be full of confidence. They also kept clean sheets against Austria and North Macedonia. On the other hand, Czech Republic booked their spot in the elite 16 as one of the four best third-placed outfits.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic:

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic will be played on June 27.



What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic start?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic will start at 09:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic being played?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic will be played at Puskás Aréna in Hungary.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic in India?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic will telecast on Sony Six in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.