UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Italy Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Italy coach Roberto Mancini hopes his players can put on a show in the opening game of Euro 2020 against Turkey and his ambition is to take them to at least the semi-finals, he said on Thursday (June 10). The Azzurri face Turkey at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Friday in the tournament’s first match.

Mancini’s side come into the Euros on a 27-match unbeaten run stretching back to 2018 and have been tipped by many as dark horses to win it. “I think after everything we have gone through, now is the time to try and put a smile back on faces,” Mancini told a news conference.

“That will be our aim over the next month, we want people to enjoy themselves and have fun. I think it will be a wonderful time for everyone over 90 minutes, we will give it everything. The opening match is the hardest one, above all at the start of the tournament. We have to be free and try to have fun, that should be the aim,” the Italy coach added

Mancini has overseen a transformation of the national team since their humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. He did not shy away from saying he is targeting a trip to London next month, where the semi-finals and final will take place.

“I was confident three years ago and I am more confident now. We have worked very well, we have excellent players and have forged a great team spirit,” Mancini said. “We have been working together for a long while and have enjoyed ourselves and want to go on enjoying ourselves. Come the end of the tournament we would love to make it to London.”

There was one blow for Mancini on the eve of the tournament as Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini left the squad due to injury. “We are gutted for Lorenzo because he is an important player and could operate in several positions,” Mancini said.

“It is disappointing how it came about as he was on form. We’re very disappointed for him as a player and a person and it’s sad to leave the Italy squad on the final day.”

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy will be played on June 11 (June 12, IST).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy will start at 00:30 hours as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy is being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.