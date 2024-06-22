Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are ready for their second match of the UEFA EURO 2024 against Turkey. Both teams have begun their campaign with wins over Czech Republic and Georgia, respectively. Ronaldo was eventually benched in the FIFA World Cup 2022 but new coach Roberto Martinez is keen on using the all-time leading scorer of the country a part of his plans in every game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played full game against the Czechs but did not score a goal and he will be keen on getting on the scoresheet tonight.

Players To Watch Out For

Arda Guler

Real Madrid's young talent Arda Guler is one of the players to watch out for as the attacking midfielder scored a banger from outside the box in the previous match for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Since he missed out on scoring in the previous game, Ronaldo would be hungry to get one in the net in the clash against Turkey. (UEFA EURO 2024 Turkey Vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch)

TURKEY VS PORTUGAL PREDICTED LINEUPS

Turkey predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Pepe, Dias, Mendes, Dalot; Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao.

The Dortmund BVB Stadion will be packed with Ronaldo fans and one can expect a stellar football game tonight in Germany. Ronaldo's attack line partner Rafael Leao had a silent start to the 2024 EURO and he will be keen on making an impact if the coach believes in him for one more game instead of going for Chico Conceicao. Joao Cancelo in another player who could return to the lineup after sitting on the bench for the first game of the EURO 2024.