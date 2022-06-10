हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal top group, ride on Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes strike to beat Czech Republic

Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes scored to star in team's 2-0 win over Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League match.

UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal top group, ride on Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes strike to beat Czech Republic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) reacts after the team's win over Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League match. (Photo: Reuters)

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo and winger Goncalo Guedes scored in five first-half minutes as they secured a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday (June 9). Cancelo put the 2019 champions in front in the 33rd minute of the League A Group 2 contest, blasting the ball past Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek from a tight angle after good work on the right before Guedes struck.

The Valencia forward found himself in space and tucked in from a similar position to Cancelo to double Portugal’s lead as Fernando Santos’s side tightened their grip on top spot in the group with seven points from three matches. Portugal travel to Switzerland on Sunday, having sealed an emphatic 4-0 home victory in their previous meeting.

Ronaldo in PFA Team of the Year

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have been named in the PFA Team of the Year. Ronaldo takes his place in the side after enjoying a successful return to Old Trafford last summer, and proving to be one of only a few bright sparks for United during the 2021/22 campaign. The Portuguese ace finished third in the Premier League’s top scorers with 18 goals, and totalling 24 goals across all competitions.

The 37-year-old is joined in the team by three of his counterparts from City. Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are all included after helping the Blues to a second consecutive league title, and their fourth in the last five years.

De Bruyne and Ronaldo though both missed out on the PFA Player of the Year award, with the top prize instead going to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian ended the season as the league’s joint-top scorer with 23 goals.

Salah also made it into the Team of the Year, alongside five of his Liverpool team-mates. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Sadio Mane are also included, while Antonio Rudiger is the sole representative from Chelsea.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UEFA Nations LeagueCristiano RonaldoPortugal football teamCzech Republic Football teamPortugal vs Czech RepublicJoao CanceloGoncalo Guedes
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares lovely pic with striker, says THIS

Must Watch

PT10M16S

DNA: Decoding fundamental difference between Modi and Rahul Gandhi