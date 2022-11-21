United States vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch US vs WAL and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Gareth Bale thought about the significance of Wales reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1958. “Schools are going to stop to watch our games,” he said, beaming. “Kids are going to miss school — fortunately for them. So it’s just one of those moments that is a massive piece of history in our country, something that we’ve all wanted for a long time.”

Bale said he was ready to play in Monday’s game against the United States, the first World Cup match for Wales since Pelé scored to give Brazil a 1-0 win in the 1958 quarterfinals. A five-time Champions League winner and three-time Spanish league champion, the 33-year-old winger long had a goal of lifting his national team to the same level he achieved at club level with Real Madrid.

Wales reached the 2016 European Championship semifinals before losing to eventual champion Portugal and qualified for last year's pandemic-delayed Euro 2020, where it lost to Denmark in the round of 16. Bale thought back to his earliest World Cup memory as an 8-year-old boy in 1998.

“I just remember having this pencil case with the logo on it,” he said Sunday. “In terms of watching World Cups, it was always a little bit disappointing because Wales wasn’t there. ... As a kid, not having your country in the World Cup, it does take that little bit of specialness away from it.”

Bale made his international debut on May 27, 2006, at 16 years, 315 days the youngest player in Wales national team history. He has a Welsh record 40 international goals, 12 more than the previous mark set by Ian Rush from 1980-96. “I think he’s evolved into a real leader,” Wales midfielder Johnny Williams said, “a leader of men who sets by example. ... There's no ego or big time or `I’m not going to do this or whatever,' and then the young ones coming into the squad has to kind of abide by that.”

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between United States vs Wales Predicted 11

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Gio Reyna, Jesus Ferreira and Christian Pulisic.

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore and Daniel James