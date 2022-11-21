LIVE Updates | England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Harry Kane’s side face Iran amid politically-charged clash
LIVE Updates | England vs Iran and Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Check all LIVE Updates HERE.
Harry Kane’s England football team will take on Iran in a politically-charged FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday (November 21). England and their fans will be hoping to win the World Cup title for the first time after 1966, nearly 50 years back after finishing runners-up in UEFA Euro Championships to champions Italy.
Kane, who won the Golden Boot for scoring six goals as England reached the semifinals in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, has currently scored 51 goals from 75 appearances for England. The Tottenham Hotspur striker now needs just two goals to match Rooney’s 53 international goals and many are expecting him to equal or surpass that mark against Iran.
“He is a goal-scorer. If England goes far in this tournament, it is going to be because of Harry Kane. I hope he scores those goals because England needs them if they have to win. I hope he does, but I do not think it will be tomorrow (Monday),” said Rooney on the VISA Match Centre show on Sports 18.
Group B __________________
The match will be held in the shadow of UK-Iran politics and England team will take the knee with Kane wearing the ‘One Love’ armband. England have knelt before games since 2020, initially in solidarity with protests over George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and then in support of equality.
In second match of the day on Monday, Sadio Mane-less Senegal will face Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands in a Group A clash. The Dutch claim to be serious contenders for the World Cup title this year and will face early examination of that claim when they face African champions Senegal.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from FIFA World Cup 2022 matches between England vs Iran and Senegal vs Netherlands HERE.
England vs Iran: Harry Kane in FIFA face-off
England skipper Harry Kane has been banned by FIFA from wearing 'One Love' armband, but he will wear it anyway!
_ FIFA has banned Harry Kane from wearing the One Love armband but England are insistent he will wear it anyway.
There are concerns he could be booked as soon as the game kicks off if he wears it. ______
ENG vs IRA: Check Live Streaming details
England will open their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B with a clash against Iran in the first game of the day. Check how you can watch the match for free in India.
Check Live Streaming details of England vs Iran Group B match here.
Harry Kane to Gareth Bale: TOP stars in action TODAY
It will be an action-packed day on Monday as top footballer like Harry, Virgil van Dijk, Phil Foden and Gareth Bale will all be in action today.
We have 3 matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 coming up today - Group B match between England and Iran at 630pm, Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at 930pm and Group B match between USA and Wales at 1230am (all times IST).
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match Day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar here.
