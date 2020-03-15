हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ezequiel Garay

Valencia footballer Ezequiel Garay tests positive for coronavirus

Valencia central defender Ezequiel Garay has become the first footballer from La Liga to test positive for deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Image Credits: Ezequiel Garay Instagram

The 33-year-old took to his official Instagram account to inform his followers that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which has been described as 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently.

Sharing a picture of him, Garay wrote, "It is clear that I started 2020 badly. I have tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very well and now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities, for now to be isolated."

Recently, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also tested positive for coronavirus while Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi revealed he had it and recovered from the same.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far affected over 100 countries and claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people and has affected more than 1,32,000 persons globally.

