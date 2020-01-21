Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk feels massive Premier League lead doesn't mean anything yet

Liverpool`s Virgil van Dijk said although they are in a good situation, the massive lead in Premier League does not mean anything at the moment.

"How many guys have you been interviewing from us? I think we all give the same answer. Everyone can have their opinion, have their say on the situation we are in now but we all know as a group, everyone that is involved in Melwood, we are not getting carried away,"Goal.com quoted Van Dijk as saying.

"We can`t deny that we are in a good situation, but these things don`t mean anything at the moment - only at the end of the season. And hopefully, it does mean something at the end of the season," he added.

Liverpool has 64 points in Premier League with a 16-point lead over the second-placed club Manchester City. The club has not faced even in a single defeat in the Premier League so far. Liverpool has also achieved seven consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

Van Dijk credited the team`s collective work for all the achievements.

"Everyone is involved in that. We have a fantastic goalkeeper, the full-backs doing their job, our midfielders and the stars obviously upfront, so it is a whole collective thing," he said.

"But obviously, as a defender, we are very pleased to keep clean sheets because we all know that if we keep a clean sheet there is a big chance to win the game, so it is a good feeling," Van Dijk added.