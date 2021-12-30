हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
football

WATCH — A never-seen-before football tactic 'Ringa Ringa Roses' gets the job done

A unique set-piece tactic in a football game of some random league in Asia goes viral on Twitter.

WATCH — A never-seen-before football tactic &#039;Ringa Ringa Roses&#039; gets the job done
Source: Twitter

A video clip of a unique tactic in a football match got millions of view on Twitter. While many football lovers reacted by trolling the tactic as 'Ringa Ringa Roses', some were impressed by the team effort and planning from the team for scoring the goal.

Here is the 'Ringa Ringa Roses' tactic clip which was executed by a football team, scoring a goal from a free-kick opportunity.

Football is a team sport and these guys surely planned this tactic a lot of times in practice sessions before executing it in a proper match.

This tactic is similar to the 'Train Tactic' in football matches, which is done in set-pieces like corners and free-kicks.

In the 'Train Tactic', players of the same team stand in a straight line of 5-6 players and when the ball is about to be kicked — they disburse, so that the opposition cannot man-mark them and they can freely score a goal.

