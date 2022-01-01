WATCH- Cristiano Ronaldo shares his 2021 emotions through a 'Happy New Year' post on Instagram

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his emotions and journey of the year 2021 through an Instagram post with his family. Ronaldo's caption for the picture said a lot of things.

Despite scoring 47 goals in 2021 the Portuguese said that he was not entirely happy with the year, his first line of the caption said: "2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions."

The 36-year-old also wrote about Portugal's World Cup Qualification which is still pending which can be the last World Cup Ronaldo will take part in because he's 36 years of age. Although he keeps breaking records every now and then, Ronaldo touched the 800th goal milestone in 2021 while also becoming the Euro top scorer.

He also explained about his journey with Juventus and the iconic return to Manchester United writing -"Two different clubs and five different coaches. One Euro Final Stage played with my National Team and one World Cup Qualification left pending for 2022. At Juventus, I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Supercup, and become the Série A Top Scorer. For Portugal, becoming the Euro Top Scorer was also a high point this year. And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career."

Although after achieving so many records, the Portugal captain said he was not happy with what his team Manchester United are achieving. He clearly stated he wants his teammates to work hard and deliver way more then what they are delivering.

"But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man. United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now."

United are already out of the picture in the Premier League as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are dominating every fixture they play in.

Ronaldo ended the note with positivity writing: "Let's reach for the stars and put this club where it belongs!", which means he will not give up and get into the year 2022 with a strong mentality.