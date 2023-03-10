WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Out Frustration Of Loss At Al Nassr Teammates, Kicks Water Bottles

Portugal football star Crisitiano Ronaldo endured a frustration night as his side Al Nassr were condemned to a 1-0 loss by title rivals Al-Ittihad in a Saudi Pro League match on Thursday (March 10) night. It was Ronaldo’s first defeat at Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi club from Manchester United last year.

The win meant second-placed Al Ittihad will move above Al Nassr on the points table, giving Nuno Espirito Santo’s team a one-point advantage after 20 games so far.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo has now failed to score in his last two outings and was clearly frustrated after the final whistle as he stormed off the pitch and down the tunnel.

In a video which went viral social media, the former Real Madrid star can be seen shaking his head in disappointment and kicking at water bottles as well. Despite being consoled by an Al-Nassr teammate, Ronaldo was upset with the match outcome.

As the Al-Nassr squad slowly made their way to the touchline, Ronaldo hurried his stride before lashing out at a cluster of water bottles placed on the touchline.

Cristiano Ronaldo taking out his frustration on the poor water bottles. pic.twitter.com/IgkN7hdseK — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) March 9, 2023

The Portuguese star, who was appointed Al-Nassr captain last year, failed to score for the second match in a row following a remarkable February in which he struck eight times and registered two assists to claim the league’s ‘Player of the Month’ award as well.

Ronaldo had one chance before the interval with his shot being well-saved by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, but the Portuguese star turned out to offside anyway. Ronaldo’s other real chance came in injury-time, however his left-footed drive was pushed away once again by Grohe.

The game’s only goal arrived in the 80th minute via Romarinho’s superb control and cool finish, which concluded a brilliant counter-attack from Al Ittihad. The victory was Ittihad's ninth in their past 10 matches, with the eight-time Saudi champions not conceding in their last seven games. They are seeking a first top-flight title since 2009, while Nassr last lifted the domestic crown in 2019.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are next in action on Tuesday (March 14) in the King’s Cup quarter-final at home to Abha.