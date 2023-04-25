Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Furious Reaction After Al Nassr Get Knocked Out Kings Cup By Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr suffered from another blow as the Saudi Arabia club were knocked out of the Kings Cup of Champions by a 10-man Al Wehda in the semifinals on Monday. The Portuguese international was left frustrated by his team's result as he was seen reacting furiously towards his own team bench at half-time when his team were trailing 1-0.

So far, Ronaldo has scored 11 goals for Al Nassr in 13 games. However, he failed to find the net in his team's recent all-important clash against Al-Wehda. The oppostion forward Jean-David Beauguel scored a stunning bicycle kick to knock Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of the Kings Cup.

Watch the video of Ronaldo reacting furiously below:

Cristiano Ronaldo frustrado. Al Nassr a perder ao intervalo e neste momento eliminado da Taça do Rei.pic.twitter.com/0ZZrmopSRc — Cabine Desportiva (@CabineSport) April 24, 2023

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward could only manage one shot on target - a close-range effort in the first half which was saved by the goalkeeper Munir Moahmedi. Ronaldo was seen shaking his head in frustration as he raised his voice towards the coaching staff at half-time.

The five-time Ballon d'Or holder parted ways with Manchester United on mutual consent after falling out of favours with coach Erik ten Hag and his explosive interview which was the hot topic of the town for quite some while during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

ELIMINATED! Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's team, has just been eliminated from the Kins Cup.



Knocked out of Riyadh Super Cup

Knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

No longer 1st in the Saudi League

Knocked out of Saudi King Cuppic.twitter.com/XJnuoFFrIx — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 24, 2023

What Next For Ronaldo and Al Nassr?

After getting eliminated from Riyadh Super Cup, Saudi Super Cup and Saudi King Cup, Ronaldo's side will be hoping to bounce back in the Saudi Arabia Pro league in which they currently sit second in the points table. Table leaders Al-Ittihad currently have a game in hand with 3 point lead from Al Nassr.