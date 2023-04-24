Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch King Cup Of Champions Semi-Final Match In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are set to face Al Wehda in the semifinal of the Kings Cup Of Champions at the KSU Stadium on Monday night. Ronaldo's side have been struggling to perform recently and they will surely look to win this contest and book their place in the finals. Despite the presence of Ronaldo, Al Nassr are the second best team in the Saudi Pro League this season as they sit second in the points table. Al-Wehda too are struggling as they are placed 13th in the league table and have not a single contest in their last five outings.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of King Cup Of Champions, Al Nassr vs Al Wehda match:

When is the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The King Cup Of Champions match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will take place on Wednesday, April 19. (Manchester United Beat Brighton In Penalty Shootout To Book FA Cup Final Spot Against Manchester City)

Where is the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The King Cup Of Champions match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will be played at the Kind Fahd International Stadium.

Ronaldo joined Juventus when Dybala was on 68 goals and still managed to score 100 before him pic.twitter.com/PHu2QbVicl — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) April 22, 2023

What time does the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the King Cup Of Champions match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassar vs Al Wehda will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The match will not be live telecasted on TV and will only be streamed on SonyLIV App.

Predicted XIs

Al Nassr predicted XI: Nawaf Al-Aqeedi, Sultan Al Ghanam, Al-Amri, Alvaro Gonzalez, Ghislain Konan, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Luis Gustavo, Ghareeb, Talisca, Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Wehda predicted XI: Munir Mohamedi, Ali Maki, Al Hafith, Duarte, Amiri Kurdi, Bakshween, Faycal Fajr, Hazzaa Ahmed, Anselmo, Karim Yoda, Yahya Naji.