WATCH: Croatia player Ivan Perisic's son CONSOLES teary-eyed Neymar after Brazil CRASHED out of FIFA World Cup

In what could be one of the most beautiful moments from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil's star player Neymar was consoled by a young fan from Croatia, who also happens to be son of one of their players featuring in the tournament. He is Leo Perisic, son of Ivan Perisic, who ran across the field to hug the Brazilian striker after the South American giants were knocked out as Croatia booked a place in the semi-finals. The Croatia vs Brazil quarterfinal went down the wire. Both sides played neck and neck. After the 90 minutes, the game went into extra time. Neymar provided 1-0 lead to Brazil, but only for a litte time as Croatia scored the equaliser. The match went into a penalty shootout and Brazil lost it eventually.

The loss to Croatia led to tears flowing from the eyes of the Brazil players. Neymar was no exception as he looked broken in middle. But then a lovely moment occured as Leo went to him to shake hands. Neymar acknowledged the warmth in this gesture and hugged him and gave a kiss of the forehead, making it one one of moving pictures from the World Cup so far. The Beautiful Game lived up to its class yet again, in that very moment.

Watch Croatia footballer's son hug Neymar below:

Croatia will now meet Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-finals. In the 2nd quarter-final, some ugly scenes were seen after Argentina beat Netherlands to move into the semis. Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal had attacked Messi in build up this match. And when Messi scored in the game, he gave back to VGL in his own style. Later, Messi's video went viral where he could be heard calling Netherlands star Wout Weghorst 'stupid' while giving a TV interview.