WATCH: Gerard Pique caught listening to Ex-lover Shakira's song

Gerard Pique and Shakira were all over the headlines a few weeks back after announcing the end of their 12-year long relationship. The FC Barcelona defender who was accused of cheating on Shakira with another woman was caught listening to Shakira’s song in his car while leaving from his training session in Barcelona.

The video of Pique listening to his ex-lover’s song “Inevitable” went viral on the internet minutes after a fan posted it on his social handle. The fan recorded the video while Pique while driving his car leaving from a training session and listening to Shakira’s song.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," Shakira and Pique said in a statement announcing their seperation.

After sometime of their breakup, there has been a lot of speculation going on that Pique has ended his relationship with the woman he cheated on. The Pop star on the other hand is dealing with her own problems and going through a difficult phase herself.

Pique and Shakira met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup when the Pop-star was working on her famous song "Waka Waka". The Spanish defender was one of the many footballing stars who featured in the video.

Coming to football, Pique's club FC Barcelona too are going through a difficult patch as they face heavy debts to pay off. Although, Barca have signed players like Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, their main concern is the salary bill they have to pay week-in and week-out. With Ousmane Dembele signing an extension, Barcelona need to cut their salary bills in order to afford prime target Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Barca finished second in La Liga behind rivals Real Madrid with 73 points after club legend Xavi took over as head coach in the middle of the season.