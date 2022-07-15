NewsFootball
Frenkie de Jong has been linked to move a away from FC Barcelona to Manchester United. However, the Dutch midfielder is keen on staying with his current club despite an agreement between the two clubs over his transfer. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also revealed that his intention is to keep the midfielder with Barca but the deal between Man United and the Blaugranas gives a different sound to the situation.

As per reports, Barcelona have agreed on a 75 million euros bid for de Jong with another 10 million being offered as bonuses. After the bid, Barca have also told the player that they want him to leave but de Jong stays keen to stay with the Spanish giants only.

Moreover, the agent of De Jong has also reacted to the situation sternly telling the club that Frenkie has no intention to leave the club and he will not accept any salary deductions as well. The problem with the Catalans is that they are in bad financial situation. Lionel Messi left due to the financial reason and the 25-year-old midfielder being on sale is more of financial move rather than being a tactical move inside the squad.

Things are about to get uglier as a Catalan newspaper revealed that Barcelona are planning to punish the Dutch midfielder for his actions if he continues to reject Man United in the coming days too. A report claims that De Jong will be dropped from Barcelona’s pre-season tour if this United saga continues.

Why FC Barcelona want to sell De Jong?

Being one of the biggest midfield prodigies, Barca are selling the Dutch player to become Financial Fair Play compliant. Moreover, they have already signed players like Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. The main concern is the salary bill they have to pay week-in and week-out. With Ousmane Dembele signing an extension, Barcelona needs to save money in order to afford prime target Robert Lewandowski.

