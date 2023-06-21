Watch: India Coach Igor Stimac Sent Off After Tussle With Pakistan Coach And Players
Watch the video of Igor Stimac getting into the tussle with Pakistan players and coach.
Temperatures rose during India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship clash as coach Igor Stimac got involved with the opposition players and coach. During the first half, Stimac got sent off after snatching the ball out of the hands of a Pakistan player. The coach of India's football team was not impressed after the official did not give a foul for his side.
Watch the video here:
Fight Between India and Pakistan in football match
Kuch bhi bolo, apna Igor Stimac hai dabang#IndianFootball #PakistanFootball #INDvsPAK #SAFFChampionship pic.twitter.com/mRZ655iLVc — (@silly_fs) June 21, 2023
