Watch: India Coach Igor Stimac Sent Off After Tussle With Pakistan Coach And Players

Watch the video of Igor Stimac getting into the tussle with Pakistan players and coach.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Temperatures rose during India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship clash as coach Igor Stimac got involved with the opposition players and coach. During the first half, Stimac got sent off after snatching the ball out of the hands of a Pakistan player. The coach of India's football team was not impressed after the official did not give a foul for his side.

