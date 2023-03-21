Watch: Kim Kardashian Son's Video Waving At Lionel Messi During PSG Vs Rennes game Goes Viral

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had a special supporter in the stands during their Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes against Rennes on Sunday (March 19). Kim Kardashian along with her kids, who are big fans of football and especially Lionel Messi. Earlier this week, the American celebrity was present at the Emirates Stadium in London to support the Gunners (Arsenal) in their Europa League clash against Sporting.

However, having the Kardashian family in attendance did not bring any luck to Arsenal as well as Lionel Messi's PSG. Sporting defeated Arsenal over the two legs in aggregate whereas Messi's PSG were beaten 2-0 by arch-rivals Rennes in their Ligue 1 clash.

Messi waved back at the kids and they were delighted by witnessing the superstar training and playing in front of them.

Watch the video here:

Great to welcome special guest @KimKardashian to the Parc des Princes today! #PSGSRFC pic.twitter.com/xbWtnDTEER — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian is known for her love for her kids. Seeing them happy is all she wants and this time the reality star got her 9-year-old son named Saint to meet the best player in the world of football. Saint was joined by a group of his friends who were trying to wave at Messi and catch his attention.

"When Leo Messi says hi back," Kim wrote on her Instagram story which went viral. The kids were looking happier than ever before the game even started.

Kim shared the adorable moment on social media and her stories went viral. Messi waved back at the kids and their reaction was just too sweet. The kids also met Kylian Mbappe after the game and Brazil star Neymar via FaceTime. PSG are in a tricky situation as they are out of the UEFA Champions League with rumours suggesting that Lionel Messi is finding a way back to Barcelona. Mbappe stays unhappy with the team's performance up front and Neymar is currently out of action due to an injury.