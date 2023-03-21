topStoriesenglish2586221
NewsFootball
LIONEL MESSI

Watch: Kim Kardashian Son's Video Waving At Lionel Messi During PSG Vs Rennes game Goes Viral

Lionel Messi waved back at the kids and they were delighted by witnessing the superstar training and playing in front of them

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Kim Kardashian Son's Video Waving At Lionel Messi During PSG Vs Rennes game Goes Viral

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had a special supporter in the stands during their Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes against Rennes on Sunday (March 19). Kim Kardashian along with her kids, who are big fans of football and especially Lionel Messi. Earlier this week, the American celebrity was present at the Emirates Stadium in London to support the Gunners (Arsenal) in their Europa League clash against Sporting.

However, having the Kardashian family in attendance did not bring any luck to Arsenal as well as Lionel Messi's PSG. Sporting defeated Arsenal over the two legs in aggregate whereas Messi's PSG were beaten 2-0 by arch-rivals Rennes in their Ligue 1 clash.

Messi waved back at the kids and they were delighted by witnessing the superstar training and playing in front of them.

Watch the video here:

Kim Kardashian is known for her love for her kids. Seeing them happy is all she wants and this time the reality star got her 9-year-old son named Saint to meet the best player in the world of football. Saint was joined by a group of his friends who were trying to wave at Messi and catch his attention.

"When Leo Messi says hi back," Kim wrote on her Instagram story which went viral. The kids were looking happier than ever before the game even started.

Kim shared the adorable moment on social media and her stories went viral. Messi waved back at the kids and their reaction was just too sweet. The kids also met Kylian Mbappe after the game and Brazil star Neymar via FaceTime. PSG are in a tricky situation as they are out of the UEFA Champions League with rumours suggesting that Lionel Messi is finding a way back to Barcelona. Mbappe stays unhappy with the team's performance up front and Neymar is currently out of action due to an injury.

Live Tv

Lionel MessiKim KardashianPSGRennesLigue 1Kardashian kids

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?