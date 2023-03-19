topStoriesenglish2585454
NewsFootball
PSG VS RENNES

Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Rennes Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs REN Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Rennes Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs REN Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to host Rennes in their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday night (March 19) at the Parc des Princes. The rivalry between these two clubs began in 1972 and since then, it is an intense affair whenever the two teams face each other. The French champions hold the edge as they have won 70 percent of their meetings against Rennes. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be keen on getting their names on the scoresheet after the recent failure in the UEFA Champions League. PSG fans were furious at the star trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi after another failure in the European competition.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's PSG Exit Rumour Intensifies After Alleged Fight With Club's Manager; Footballer's Father Says THIS

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match below

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will live telecast on Viacom18 Media. (ElClasico: Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema To Miss Clash Against FC Barcelona? Coach Carlo Ancelotti Provides Injury Update)

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be played on Sunday (March 19) from 9:35 PM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG vs Rennes Predicted 11

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Timothee Pembele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Danilo, Marco Veratti, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Ekitike.

Rennes: Mandanda; Traore, Wooh, Rodon, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Tait, Santamaria, Doue; Gouiri.

Live Tv

PSG vs RennesLionel MessiParis Saint Germain livestreamLigue 1psg match livestreamKylian Mbappe

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle