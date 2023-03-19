Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Rennes Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs REN Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to host Rennes in their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday night (March 19) at the Parc des Princes. The rivalry between these two clubs began in 1972 and since then, it is an intense affair whenever the two teams face each other. The French champions hold the edge as they have won 70 percent of their meetings against Rennes. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be keen on getting their names on the scoresheet after the recent failure in the UEFA Champions League. PSG fans were furious at the star trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi after another failure in the European competition.

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match below

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will live telecast on Viacom18 Media. (ElClasico: Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema To Miss Clash Against FC Barcelona? Coach Carlo Ancelotti Provides Injury Update)

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Jorge Messi denies three stories:



Leo leaving Tuesday session due to problems with Galtier;

PSG not open to accept Messi’s conditions to sign new deal;

Messi asking for €600m salary to Al Hilal.



“Fake news — don’t trust them, we will not accept lies anymore”. pic.twitter.com/RVMNZ3yW65 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2023

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be played on Sunday (March 19) from 9:35 PM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG vs Rennes Predicted 11

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Timothee Pembele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Danilo, Marco Veratti, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Ekitike.

Rennes: Mandanda; Traore, Wooh, Rodon, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Tait, Santamaria, Doue; Gouiri.