Watford FC

Watford FC sack coach Nigel Pearson with immediate effect

Under Pearson, Watford have clinched  seven wins and settled for five draws in 22 matches.

Watford FC sack coach Nigel Pearson with immediate effect
Image Credits: Twitter/@WatfordFC

Premier League club Watford FC have confirmed that it has sacked its coach Nigel Pearson with immediate effect.

"Watford FC confirms that Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect," Watford said in an official statement.

The club further confirmed that former England midfielder Hayden Mullins will serve as the interim manager for the final two games of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

"Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of Interim Head Coach for the Hornets’ final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season," the EPL club added.

In December 2019, Pearson was roped in as the manager of Watford when the side were standing at the botton of the table with just eight pointsfrom 15 games.

Pearson has now become the third coach to be sacked by the club this season.

Watford began their season with Javi Gracia as their manager before he was replaced by Quique Sanchez Flores, whose second stint with the club ended inside three months.

Under Pearson, Watford have clinched  seven wins and settled for five draws in 22 matches.

Watford are currently languishing down at the 17th spot in the Premier League standings with 34 points from eight wins out of 36 matches.
 
The club will next lock horns with Manchester City at Vicarage Road on July 21.

 

 

Watford FC Nigel Pearson Premier League football
