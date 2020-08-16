Watford rope in Serbia's Vladimir Ivic as new head coach

Watford FC have appointed Serbia's Vladimir Ivic as their new head coach on a one-year deal with an option for a further year with the Premier League club.

Reflecting on the same, Ivic said that it's his first spell in England and that he is eagerly looking forward to give his absolute best for the club.

“First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff.It’s my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me," Watford official website quoted Ivic as saying.

“I’ve worked with my coaching staff for three years, so I know that we will ask the most from ourselves so we can help the players to achieve the club’s goals," the Serbian added.

Born on May 7, 1977 in the Former Republic of Yugoslavia, Ivic featured for his national side at Under-21 level as a midfielder before earning full caps for Serbia and Montenegro.

He has also represented Partizan Belgrade at club level and clinched the First League of FR Yugoslavia three times.

Ivic is also a two-time league winner as manager of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. He has also guided PAOK FC to Greek Cup glory during 2016-17 season.

Ivic will begin his work with the Watford squad in the new role alongside his three-strong coaching team from Monday onwards.