West Bengal Governor La. Ganesan Iyer SLAMMED for trying to push Sunil Chhetri away during presentation, WATCH

Talismanic Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri added another feather to his cap, guiding Bengaluru FC to their first-ever Durand Cup title with the 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC in the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday (September 19).

Bengaluru FC had previously lifted the trophies in I-League (2014 and 2016), Federation Cup (2015 and 2017), Super Cup (2018) and the Indian Super League (2019). However, a video went viral on social media where the Governor of West Bengal, La. Ganesan Iyer, was seen pushing away Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri for a photograph with the trophy.

The incident happened after the match, during the trophy-presentation ceremony. La. Ganesan was standing slightly behind Chhetri when the Bengaluru captain was being handed over the trophy and asked for a photograph from the press. It was then spotted that the Governor pushed Chhetri to make his way to the middle to pose for the photograph with the trophy.

The politician’s act did not go down well with football fans on social media, who slammed the minister for his ‘shameless behaviour’.

Here's how social media reacted about West Bengal Governor La. Ganesan Iyer pushing Sunil Chhetri...

Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC! https://t.co/NdRsoKuKWK — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2022

#DurandCup2022 Football won by Bangalore FC.

Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal LA Ganesan ji pushing captain Sunil Chhetri for a photo shoot....

On the way to Saheb.... pic.twitter.com/TFLJSXfPKo September 19, 2022

What a shameless Behavior

"Photo meh aanahe.. oorkya"

Respect the Player. He is not only a player . He is the Captain, Leader, Legend #SunilChhetri #Indianfootball #DurandCup #BFC pic.twitter.com/arRexnNRtZ — Shafi Pv (@shafipvulm) September 18, 2022

Talking about the match, Bengaluru FC and their captain Sunil Chhetri won their maiden Durand Cup football tournament title after beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium. Siva Sakthi (10th minute) and Brazilian Alan Costa (61st) scored for the winners while Apuia got the lone goal for the Mumbai side in an entertaining match.

The Blues took an early lead through a fifth tournament goal from Siva Sakthi. The long ball was delivered from the deep by Jovanovic, which put Mourtada Fall under pressure with Siva on his shoulder. The Senegalese defender was in the end foxed by the bounce and Siva pounced on it with a measured chip over the keeper.

After Chhangte had the first chance for the Islanders in the 17th minute, they got the equalizer at the half-hour mark when Sandesh Jhingan gave away a free-kick in a dangerous zone.

(with PTI inputs)