Lionel Messi

What happens when Lionel Messi meets Spider-Man Tom Holland — WATCH

Spider-man Tom Holland meets Paris Saint-Germain star, Lionel Messi.

Source: Twitter

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award on November 30 (Tuesday) for the seventh-time beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho who were also in the running for the prize.

Tom Holland, who's currently plays the Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe met the Argentine in Paris. 

Holland's reaction is going viral on Twitter but anyone would be left awestruck when they see Lionel Messi in person as the Argentine is a mega star in world of sports, thanks to his incredible records.

Messi became the first in history to win the Ballon d'Or in three different decades, 2009,2010,2011,2012,2015,2019 and 2021.

Tom Holland's new Spiderman sequel No-way Home is set to be released on December 17. The British actor and his girlfriend, Zendaya, arrived at the Ballon d'Or ceremony and that's where he met Lionel Messi. Also, the Spider-Man movie official Twitter handle posted a video of the on-screen Peter Parker stealing Lionel Messi's jersey from the Paris Saint-Germain locker room.

