Who Is Emiliano Martinez, Why Is FIFA World Cup Winner In India, Know All About Him Here: Networth, Salary And More

The FIFA World Cup champion of Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, touched down in Kolkata on Monday as the football-crazed city continued its fling with the top names of the sport.

The reigning World Cup champion, whose heroics in the penalty shootout against France last December gave Argentina its first world championship in 36 years, has come to India for the first time. Kolkata has already hosted legendary names like like Pele, Maradona, and Cafu in the past.

Amid tight security arrangements, the Golden Glove winner of the 2022 World Cup checked into his five-star hotel on EM Bypass.



Why is Martinez in India?

A host of events are lined up for Martinez over the next two days. He was accorded a warm reception by Mohun Bagan officials at the airport where hundreds of Argentina fans waved the Albiceleste colours.

"I'm feeling great. It's a lovely country. I'm delighted to be here. I'm really excited. I promised I'm gonna come to India so I'm here. It's a place I always wanted to come," Martinez said at the start of his two-day visit.

The 30-year-old Martinez will spend the morning in his hotel. His engagements in the city will begin with a programme titled 'Tahader Katha' in the afternoon where he would interact with about 500 school kids at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

Then, he will head to Mohun Bagan ground where he is slated to felicitate 10 Bengal goalkeepers, including Bhaskar Ganguly and Hemanta Dora. An exhibition match will be held between Mohun Bagan All Stars and Kolkata Police All Stars in the evening.

On Wednesday, the concluding day of his trip, Martinez will head to Sreebhumi Club in Lake Town where he will be part of the 'Paanch e Paanch' programme. He will award the winners of the programme besides engaging in a football clinic for the youngsters at Santosh Mitra Square.

Who Is Emiliano Martinez?

Martinez is a goalkeeper for the Argentina national team and Premier League club Aston Villa. He has a net worth of £1.5 Million, as per Soccersouls website.

The 29-year-old was born on September 2, 1992. He played for clubs like Independiente and Arsenal in his youth career. He has won FA Cup (2019–20), FA Community Shield (2014, 2015, 2020), Copa América(2021), Copa América Golden Glove (2021), Aston Villa Player of the Season (2020–21), FIFA World Cup(2022), World Cup Golden Glove(2022), FIFA Mens Goalkeeper(2022), CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup Of Champions(2022) in his senior career (both club and international).

If we talk about his salary at Aston Villa, Martinez earns €11,058 (£9,615) per week which makes him fall in the basket of lowest earners in the team.