हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA WC qualifiers

Will Lionel Messi play against Brazil? Scaloni gives BIG update on Argentina skipper’s injury ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifier clash

Lionel Messi suffered an injury when Martinez's brutal kick went straight to the Argentina skipper's left leg, leaving him in a heap on the ground in their last match against Venezuela.

Will Lionel Messi play against Brazil? Scaloni gives BIG update on Argentina skipper’s injury ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifier clash
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi (Source: Twitter)

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that that he is likely to make several changes to his starting lineup for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Brazil, but played down fears about the fitness of captain Lionel Messi.

The clash at Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena later on Sunday comes just three days after Argentina beat Venezuela 3-1 in Caracas and Brazil overcame Chile 1-0 in Santiago on the seventh matchday of South American qualifiers.

"The idea is to make some changes because of the short interval between matches," Scaloni told a virtual news conference on Saturday. "We will make a decision depending on how the players are after training."

Scaloni said he was confident Messi would start despite fears for the 34-year-old's well-being after he was scythed down by Adrian Martinez in the first half of Thursday's match at Estadio Olimpico.

The defender received a straight red card for the studs-up challenge, which struck Messi just below the left knee and left him unable to stand up for almost five minutes.

Here's the video of the horrific tackle:

"Leo is fine, it was a big scare, but he will train and we will know on the pitch if he is 100%, but I think he'll be okay," Scaloni said.

Sunday evening qualifier will be the first meeting between the arch-rivals since the Copa America final in July, which Argentina won 1-0 at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Brazil currently lead the 10-team South American qualifying group with seven wins from as many matches, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

The top four teams will earn a berth at football's showpiece tournament in Qatar next year while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIFA WC qualifiersLionel MessiArgentinaBrazil
Next
Story

Messi-Neymar turn rivals in Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Tokyo Paralympics: India's para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj secures the silver medal