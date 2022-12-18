'World Cup is rigged for Lionel Messi', Netizens slam penalty decision during Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final, check here

Netizens questioned the referee's decision to hand Argentina the penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on Sunday (December 18). It all happened when Ousmane Dembele of France tackled Angel Di Maria inside the box and fans questioned the referee's call and asking the question that why was VAR (Video Assistant Referee) was not involved in that decision. Lionel Messi scored again for Argentina from the spot. Moreover, Argentina were handed their fifth penalty in the final of the Qatar tournament which is the most for any team in the FIFA World Cup history.

Never seen them give one man so many penalties in one competition, this shit is rigged — Trey (@UTDTrey) December 18, 2022

Only Argentina gets those penalties... This WC is rigged. — AUGUSTUS (@Der_Augustus) December 18, 2022

This World Cup is more fixed for Argentina than the 1978 World Cup



Argentina have now had more penalties in this World Cup than any team in history#ArgentinaVsFrance — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) December 18, 2022

This no be penalty ? Lmao alright go the field top and overturn the decision!! Mmoa! pic.twitter.com/GEVljcHVmA — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) December 18, 2022

Coming to the first half, Kylian Mbappe and co struggled to perform like they are known to. France coach Didier Deschamps made two very big calls when he subsituted Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud before half-time. On the other hand, Lionel Messi and Argentina were right on the money from the very first second of final and looked more hungry than Les Blues, who were defending their world champions title. (More to follow)