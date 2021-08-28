हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CR7

‘You'll always be in my heart’: Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt message for Juventus as he joins Manchester United

Manchester United on Friday announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo back in the Premier League.   

'You'll always be in my heart': Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt message for Juventus as he joins Manchester United
File image (Source: Twitter)

After bringing his three-year stint with Serie A club Juventus to an end, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo said that the Italian club will always hold a dear place in his heart.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days. The "tiffosi bianconeri" always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition," Ronaldo wrote in his Instagram post.

"In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together. I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I'm part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tiffosi bianconeri, you'll always be in my heart," he added.

Manchester United on Friday confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical.

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," United said in an official statement.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

