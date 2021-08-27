'Welcome home': Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Manchester United on Friday confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will return at Old Trafford. The club has reached an agreement with Italian side Juventus for the transfer of the talismanic striker.

The club released an official statement in this regard, which stated: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical."

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d`Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," added the club in the statement.

Before his move to Spain, Ronaldo made a legacy for himself in the six seasons (2003-2009) he was at Old Trafford, winning eight major trophies plus the Ballon d`Or as the world`s best player in 2008.

At United, the Portuguese striker netted 118 times and also went to win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, also the year when he helped the Red Devils claim their last Champions League title.