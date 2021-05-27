Zinedine Zidane tells Real Madrid he will step down as coach: Reports

Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect, Spanish media reported on Wednesday (May 26). AS newspaper reported that the Frenchman has called time on his second spell in charge of the La Liga club, who he has led to two league titles and three Champions League victories since 2015.

Zidane has told club directors and the first-team squad of his decision, the reports said, which comes after his side narrowly lost out on the league title to city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Real finished second in the standings, two points behind Atletico, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage and the Copa del Rey in the round of 32 to end the season without a trophy for the first time in 11 years.

Zidane returned to Real Madrid in March 2019, replacing Santiago Solari, and won his second La Liga title in the Covid-affected 2019-20 season. In his first stint at the club from January 2016 to May 2018, Zidane won three Champions League titles and the 2016-17 Spanish league.

The Frenchman has told his players and coaching staff that he is leaving, and intends to inform Perez of his decision in the coming hours. Real Madrid are yet to make any official announcement on Zidane’s future.

(with Reuters inputs)