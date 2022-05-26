Zlatan Ibrahimovic released a shocking statement via his official Instagram after AC Milan's Serie A title winning season in 11 years. The legendary striker shared about his major injury problem by claiming he played 'without an ACL' in his left knee for the last six months.

The 40-year-old came off the bench in AC Milan's title winning game against Sassuolo on Sunday (May 22).

Although there have been no statements on Zlatan's future by the club or the player himself, it was confirmed by the club statement that he will be out for the next 8 months.

"AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimović underwent an operation on his left knee carried out by Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, with the Club's Medical Director Stefano Mazzoni in attendance, at the Hôpital Jean Mermoz in Lyon," said AC Milan's official statement.

In his Instagram post, Zlatan wrote, "For the past six months I played without an ACL in my left knee. Swollen knee for six months. I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months. Took more than 20 injections in six months. Emptied the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months."

The striker revealing he took more than 20 injections and painkillers on daily basis is another example of how much dedicated Ibrahimovic is for his game and team. His post has been appreciated and gone viral from his fans who are thanking the 40-year-old for his contribution to Milan's first Serie A title in 11 years.

Checkout Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shocking statement post here...

"Barely slept for six months because of the pain. Never suffered so much on and off the pitch. I made something impossible to something possible. In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise. Today I have a new ACL and another trophy," the caption of the post ended.