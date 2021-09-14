हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Machine learning

Can Alexa and Siri make your kids bossier? You may like the results though

The study showed that children have a "very deep sense that robots are not people, and they did not want that line blurred."

Can Alexa and Siri make your kids bossier? You may like the results though
Image for representation

Children love to command Alexa or Siri to tell jokes, make animal sounds or sing songs, which the virtual assistants happily adhere to. But can this propel kids to act bossy? A new research suggests that it might not.

Chatting with a robot is now part of many families' daily lives, thanks to Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa. Now, their use has soared as the Covid-19 pandemic forced children inside their homes.

A recent study led by the University of Washington sought to understand whether hanging out with Alexa or Siri affects the way children communicate with their fellow humans. Probably not, they found that children are sensitive to context when it comes to these conversations.

The team had a conversational agent teach 22 children between the ages of 5 and 10 to use the word "bungo" to ask it to speak more quickly.

"We were curious to know whether kids were picking up conversational habits from their everyday interactions with Alexa and other agents," said senior author Alexis Hiniker, a UW assistant professor in the Information School.

"A lot of the existing research looks at agents designed to teach a particular skill, like math. That's somewhat different from the habits a child might incidentally acquire by chatting with one of these things," Hiniker added.

The majority of the children, 64 per cent, remembered to use bungo the first time the agent slowed its speech, and all of them learnt the routine.

While most children did use bungo in conversations with their parents, it became a source of play or an inside joke about acting like a robot. But when a researcher spoke slowly to the children, the kids rarely used bungo, and often patiently waited for the researcher to finish talking before responding. In this situation, only 18 per cent of the 22 children used bungo with the researcher.

None of them commented on the researcher's slow speech, though some of them made eye contact with their parents.

The study showed that children have a "very deep sense that robots are not people, and they did not want that line blurred", Hiniker said.

Although these findings suggest that children will treat Siri differently from the way they treat people, it's still possible that conversations with an agent might subtly influence children's habits -- such as using a particular type of language or conversational tone -- when they speak to other people, Hiniker said.

But the fact that many kids wanted to try out something new with their parents suggests that designers could create shared experiences like this to help kids learn new things.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Machine learningAmazonAppleAlexaSiri
Next
Story

JIO to deploy pre-5G high-speed system in Delhi, Mumbai stadiums this T20 season

Must Watch

PT9M27S

Delhi Police busts Pakistan-operated terror module, 6 terrorists arrested