Amazon could launch Alexa-powered TV in October: Report

New Delhi: US-based ecommerce giant Amazon appears to be all set to launch Amazon-branded TVs in the American market. The Alexa-powered smart televisions could be launched as soon as October 2021.

At present, Amazon sells a slew of consumer electronic devices such as smart displays, smart speakers and Fire TV sticks, among others. The ecommerce major is now looking to add smart televisions to its lineup.

The upcoming television could be launched in screen sizes ranging from 55 to 75 inches.

Amazon is unlikely to have in-house manufacturing for the televisions and could partner with third-party manufacturers such as TCL for the production of Alexa powered smart TVs.

However, Amazon is also reportedly working on a TV designed in-house. However, the launch date of that television is not clear yet.

Moreover, reports suggest that Amazon could partner with a large consumer electronic firm like LG or Samsung for its upcoming television.

Currently, Amazon sells televisions under the AmazonBasics brand in India, where the e-commerce major has partnered with BestBuy to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs that run Amazon’s Fire TV software. Also Read: Flipkart Smartphone Carnival: Check out deals and discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and more

Besides sells television, Amazon also sells equipment that can make any TV smart. These devices also include Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube. Also Read: Sensex rallies 277 points to end above 58K, Nifty above 17,300