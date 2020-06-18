EWar PUBG Mahayudh 1st season kicks off today – Here’s your chance to win Rs 2.5 lakh

New Delhi: For the PUBG gaming enthusiasts, here is another chance to win Rs 2.5 lakh from the online gaming event EWar PUBG Mahayudh.

The event has been started by Bengaluru-headquartered e-sports start-up EWar Games, that said both professional and amateur PUBG Mobile gamers in India are welcome for the tournament.

Here is all you want to know about the tournament

The month-long first season of EWar PUBG Mahayudh kicks off today (June 18) and will run till July 19



The online gaming tournament will be held in three phases



Top 20 pro teams will compete in the first phase for four days from June 18 to June 21



In the second phase, there will be competition between amateur teams from June 22 to July 15



These online matches will be held in four stages over a period of 25 days



The third or the final stage of the game will be between Pro and Underdogs



Top 20 teams, (10 each from phase 1 and 2) will compete against each other, and the final winners of the tournament will be declared post this

The gaming event will be streamed on EWar’s mobile app. The top 20 ‘pro’ teams have confirmed their participation while registrations for the ‘underdog’ teams are currently underway.