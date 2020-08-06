Microsoft xCloud game streaming service: Everything we know so far

New Delhi: Microsoft is all set to launch its much-anticipated game streaming service called xCloud on September 15 for Android users in 22 countries.

Here is all you want to know about Microsoft xCloud game streaming service

- Beginning September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet.

- Cloud gaming will launch in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets to ensure stability as we scale the feature to millions of gamers.

- 100 high-quality games playable from the cloud, include Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2 and more.

- On September 11, the currently free-to-play xCloud beta will be discontinued and replaced by the version included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

- Once the service is available, One would be able to use existing Xbox One controllers, and PlayStation's DualShock 4 is also supported.

- You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today for $1 for the first month, then $14.99 per month after that.

- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 high-quality games for console and PC; exclusive member discounts, deals, perks, and Xbox Live Gold.

- To play games on your phone or tablet, download the Xbox Game Pass app from the Samsung Galaxy Store or the ONE Store (both of which include a complete, full-featured experience with in-app purchase capabilities), or the Google Play Store.

- Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

- South Korea will be the only Asian country for the xCloud service's global launch and India is not part of the list as of now.

"Cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass is the next major step in our ongoing vision to put you at the center of the experience, to give you more value from your games and membership, and to remove the barriers from play. Last month we laid out our commitment to you and announced cloud gaming, powered by Project xCloud, will be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost," Microsoft has written in a blog.