PlayStation 5: Sony unveils futuristic design, announces host of first-party games

New Delhi: Sony has unveiled the much awaited PlayStation 5 via an online event, showcasing the futuristic design along with advanced graphics and shorter load times that the gaming console is going to have.

Sony will be offering two version of the device – one without a disc drive as gamers shift to higher-margin digital downloads and the other will be a one with a 4K Blu-Ray drive.

Sony also unveiled more than host titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to its hit "Spider-Man" title and the latest "Gran Turismo" racer, as it builds anticipation ahead of the planned year-end launch.

Upcoming titles include "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" from in-house studio Insomniac Games, a sequel to the best-selling title on the aging PlayStation 4, and "Project Athia" from Final Fantasy developer Square Enix Holdings.

“It kicked off with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — the next chapter in the acclaimed partnership between the legendary studio and Marvel Games and is due out for PS5 this holiday. Insomniac also revealed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a galaxy-hopping new PS5 adventure in the fan-favorite Insomniac series,” a sony blog reads.

Sony has not yet disclosed the pricing of the gaming consoles but maintained that the PlayStation 5 launch will happen during the Holiday season.

“When creating a new console, it’s essential to invite bright, talented independent developers into the process early. And it was inspiring to see such a wide array of innovative new indie titles showcased,” Sony said.