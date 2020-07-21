Ghaziabad Police arrests 9 people in connection with attack on journalist Vikram Joshi

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) arrested 9 people including the main accused Ravi in connection with attack on journalist Vikram Joshi.

Ghaziabad Police had formed a team of six to investigate the incident that took place on the night of Monday (July 20) when Joshi was out with his two daughters.

The miscreants came on a bike and had attacked Joshi, of which, the main accused Ravi had reportedly fired at him.

The Police officials arrested all the accused with the help of a CCTV in which the incident was caught.

Police officials have also suspended the Pratap Vihar Police station's in-charge.

Meanwhile, the journalists in Ghaziabad have come in support of Joshi and have also asked the District Magistrate to provide him with financial support.

Joshi who works at a local newspaper was attacked at the Mata Colony in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar. Joshi suffered bullet injuries and is admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad.

According to his family members, some boys had misbehaved with Joshi's niece 4-5 days ago. A complaint in this regard was also filed at the Vijay Nagar police station but the police did not take any action against the accused boys.

Joshi's family members claimed that it is likely the same boys who have attacked him.