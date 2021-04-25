हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad's District Magistrate, wife test positive for coronavirus

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, and are in home-isolation, an official said on Sunday.

File photo

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, and are in home-isolation, an official said on Sunday.

Gaurav Singh, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Pandey, said the district magistrate had been experiencing symptoms of the disease since Saturday. Singh said the samples of the district magistrate and his wife Seema Pandey were tested on Saturday, and they returned positive.

They have quarantined themselves at their home, he said.

Ghaziabad Development Authority's vice-chairperson Krishna Karunesh would work as officiating district magistrate till Pandey returns, he said. 

