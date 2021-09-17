Schools and colleges in Noida, Ghaziabad to stay shut for three days from today

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has ordered to shut schools and colleges in Noida and Ghaziabad on Friday (September 17, 2021) and Saturday in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that the schools and colleges will stay closed in view of the torrential rains in the state.

"The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to take precautions," the UP Chief Minister's Office stated.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने 17 व 18 सितम्बर, 2021 को प्रदेश में स्कूल-कॉलेजों सहित सभी शिक्षण संस्थानों को बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री जी ने लोगों से सावधानी बरतने की अपील की है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 16, 2021

This is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh had started reopening schools and colleges as the COVID-19 cases gradually declined. While the primary schools were reopened on September 1, the physical classes for standard 9 to 12 were resumed on August 16. For classes 6-8, schools had reopened on August 24.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance has not been made mandatory and online classes continue to run.

Meanwhile, around 30 districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday had said that under the influence of Well Marked Low-Pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation and active monsoon trough, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to 'very heavy and extremely heavy falls' is very likely over Uttar Pradesh on September 16. It also said that the state will witness 'scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls' on September 17, which will decrease thereafter.

has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours.

