BJP approaches Election Commission against Panaji Congress candidate Atanasio Monseratte

New Delhi: BJP on Thursday filed a complaint with the state Election Commission against Congress candidate for Panaji bye-elections Atanasio Monseratte also known as 'Babush', for violating a provision of the Election Commission by not publishing the details of criminal cases against him in print as well as in electronic media.

In the letter addressed to Chief Electoral Officer, Kunal Kumar, the BJP Goa president Vinay Tendulkar stated, "Even though Monseratte has declared details of criminal cases against him in Form 26 before the Returning Officer (RO) for Bye-Elections to Panaji Assembly Constituency, but the same has not been mentioned in print and electronic media."

"The criminal cases pending against Monserrate under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are POCSO, Income Tax Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act etc," added the letter.

The letter further states, "As per Supreme Court judgement in Writ Petition (Civil) No.536 of 2011, it is mandatory for candidate having criminal background and for the political party who has set up such a candidate, to inform the public about the criminal case three times on different dates before the last day of campaigning in the polls through print and electronic media.

"By not following the Supreme Court order in the Writ petition, Monserrate and the Congress party have violated the mandatory provision of the ECI and have also attracted a contempt of court.

The BJP demanded the ECI to take cognizance of their complaint and take the necessary action.

The Panaji Assembly by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on March 17.